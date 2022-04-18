4 hurt in Maoists attack on Chhattisgarh police camp

RAIPUR: Four security personnel were injured in a suspected Maoist attack on a police camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday. Two of the seriously injured were airlifted to Raipur on Monday and their condition was said to be stable.

Police said suspected Maoists fired at Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF)’s Jigur police camp around midnight on Sunday. They added three of those injured belong to the state police and another to CAF.

“The firing continued for about 30 minutes...Maoists also used barrel grenade launcher...,” said inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P. He added the attackers fled to the jungles when the police retaliated.

This was the second attack on a police camp in a month. On March 20, Maoists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Sukma district and left three personnel injured.

The Maoists’ tactical counter-offensive (TCOC) campaign is launched between March and July annually. New cadres are also recruited and deployed in the areas where Maoists plan attacks.

“The TCOC of Maoists is going on and it has reached its second half. Since security forces have opened about 10 security camps in the core strongholds of Maoists and have not faced any serious reverses... Maoists are hell-bent on causing serious damage to security forces,” said a police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

