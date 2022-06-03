4 juveniles rape teenager in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: At least four juveniles allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in a Mercedes Benz car on May 28 after taking her to a secluded place in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills locality from a pub, where she attended a party. Police said the matter came to light when a complaint was lodged with them late on May 31.

The police initially booked the unnamed accused under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (assault or criminal force intended to outrage modesty) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on her father’s complaint. On Thursday, they changed the first information report (FIR) and added IPC Section 376 (gang rape) after speaking to the girl and on the basis of her medical examination report.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday, said the accused includes the son of a legislator from Hyderabad’s old city and that of an official dealing with religious matters. “Further details will be known after an investigation.”

According to the FIR, the girl’s father said his daughter had gone to the pub in Jubilee Hills on the afternoon of May 28 to attend the party hosted by her friends. It added she suffered injuries to her neck. The report quoted the father saying she was in a deep shock and initially unable to describe what had happened.

The police officer cited above said the girl was traumatised. “After being counselled by the doctors and the women police...she revealed she was sexually assaulted by four boys in the car.” Police said the accused left her at the same pub again around 7 pm in the same car.

Unconfirmed reports said two of the accused have been taken into custody based on the CCTV footage obtained from the pub and were being questioned.

