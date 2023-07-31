RPF constable shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai train; arrested

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead four persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, on board a running Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train.(ANI)

The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing the RPF ASI and three other passengers of the train shortly after 5am, the official said. Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train, the official added. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added. The constable was caught by police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

Initial information suggests that the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur Express train (12956) at 5.23am. “It was confirmed that CT Chetan on the escort duty fired on an escort in-charge ASI. The train has arrived at Borivali and as per advance information casualty of three civilians has also been reported, in addition to ASI. The said constable has been caught. DCP North GRP has been informed,” officials said.

“In an unfortunate incident on 31st July, 2023, in Train No 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express escorting staff constable Chetan Kumar shot at his colleague escort incharge ASI Tika Ram... The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint. It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers were shot at. Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after Alarm Chain Pulling. But, was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar along with the weapon,” the Western Railway spokesperson said.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO of the Western Railway said the reason behind the incident was not known yet. The accused is in the custody of the Mira Road railway police, the official said. The bodies were taken out of the train at Borivali railway station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail