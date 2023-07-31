'Short-tempered' RPF constable kills senior, 3 others on Jaipur-Mumbai train | Top updates

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, identified as Chetan Kumar Choudhary, shot dead his escort duty in-charge assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train shortly after 5 am on Monday near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. Police outside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train.

The accused, Chetan Kumar, will be produced before the Borivali court. A case of murder has been filed against him under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, officials said.

Top updates on firing on Jaipur-Mumbai train

1. The incident took place on the running train (12956) inside the B5 coach According to a statement by the RPF, “It was reported at 5.23am".

2. The constable reportedly fired from his automatic weapon.

3. News agency PTI reported that after killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers. The constable was caught by police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

4. “In an unfortunate incident in Jaipur – Mumbai Superfast Express police constable shot at his colleague escort incharge ASI Tika Ram. The reason behind this is not established yet. It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three other civilians died. The constable was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar. Further investigation is on,” Sumit Thakur, chief PRO of the Western Railway said.

5. The constable upon shooting his colleague, initially held passengers at gunpoint. The constable got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after alarm chain pulling, but he was arrested by the RPF along with the weapon," the Western Railway said.

6. "Around 6am, we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire...Four people have been shot dead...Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex gratia will be given," DRM Neeraj Kumar told reporters.

7. The accused is in the custody of the Mira Road railway police, an official said.

8. The bodies were taken out of the train at Borivali railway station, he said.

9. PC Sinha, inspector general-cum-principal chief security commissioner, Western Railway, said: The constable is a short-tempered person and was suffering from mental health issues. He had just returned from leave. He first shot his superior and then shot those who came in front of him."

10. Meanwhile, an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh has been announced for the kin of deceased ASI Meena, a senior Western Railway official said. Meena's kin will be given ₹15 lakh from the Railway Suraksha Kalyan Nidhi (fund), apart from funeral expenses of ₹20,000, Thakur said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON