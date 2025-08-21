Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

4 killed in gas leak at pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 08:08 pm IST

The gas leak took place at a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur-Boisar industrial area of Palghar.

Four people died and two others were in a serious condition after they inhaled nitrogen gas that leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur-Boisar industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, PTI reported, citing officials.

Four people were killed due to the gas leak, according to officials.(Image for representation/Reuters)
Four people were killed due to the gas leak, according to officials.(Image for representation/Reuters)

According to officials, the incident occurred in the afternoon at Medley Pharma, located in the industrial area of Boisar, around 130 km from Mumbai.

The chief of the Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said that between 2.30pm and 3pm, nitrogen gas leaked in one of the company's units, affecting the staff working there, according to PTI.

"Six workers were rushed to the hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm," he said.

Two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he added.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 4 killed in gas leak at pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On