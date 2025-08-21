4 killed in gas leak at pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar

Four people died and two others were in a serious condition after they inhaled nitrogen gas that leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur-Boisar industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, PTI reported, citing officials. Four people were killed due to the gas leak, according to officials.(Image for representation/Reuters)

According to officials, the incident occurred in the afternoon at Medley Pharma, located in the industrial area of Boisar, around 130 km from Mumbai.

The chief of the Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said that between 2.30pm and 3pm, nitrogen gas leaked in one of the company's units, affecting the staff working there, according to PTI.

"Six workers were rushed to the hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm," he said.

Two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he added.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.