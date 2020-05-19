4 migrant labourers killed in road accident in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:40 IST

Four migrant workers were killed and 15 others injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal early on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand, ANI said.

More details are awaited.

This is the latest in the series of accidents involving migrants labourers in the country as they are making their way home amid the lockdown clamped to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Before Tuesday’s accident, three migrant labourers were killed and more than 12 injured after a vehicle carrying them overturned on a highway late on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.