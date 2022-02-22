4 more flights from India to Ukraine amid safety concerns

Four more flights are operating from India to Ukraine amid heightened tensions with Russia, the Indian High Commission in Ukraine has said in a tweet, amid concerns over the safety of over 20,000 citizens. Apart from these, three special Air India flights are flying between Tuesday and Saturday - the first one left on Tuesday morning.

The development comes after the embassy last week advised Indian students and other citizens whose stay is not essential to leave Kyiv temporarily amid growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised,” read the latest notification by the Indian Embassy.

The embassy said that scheduled flights between India and Ukraine of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, among others, will also continue their usual operations on the route.

On Tuesday morning, Air India's special ferry flight – a Dreamliner B-787 aircraft – left for the Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine. It will return to Delhi on Tuesday night. The bookings for the flight were opened last week through Air India offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting on Tuesday, India stressed that the well-being of more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals who live in different parts of Ukraine is of top priority.

“Safety and security of civilians is essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us,” said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti.

He further emphasized on the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security “by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts” to ensure a mutually amicable solution at the earliest.