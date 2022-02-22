Home / India News / 4 more flights from India to Ukraine amid safety concerns
india news

4 more flights from India to Ukraine amid safety concerns

The development comes amid concerns over safety of more than 20,000 Indians who live in different parts of Ukraine.
An Air India special ferry flight – a Dreamliner B-787 aircraft – left for the Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine on Tuesday morning.(Vijayanand Gupta/ HT Photo)
An Air India special ferry flight – a Dreamliner B-787 aircraft – left for the Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine on Tuesday morning.(Vijayanand Gupta/ HT Photo)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Four more flights are operating from India to Ukraine amid heightened tensions with Russia, the Indian High Commission in Ukraine has said in a tweet, amid concerns over the safety of over 20,000 citizens. Apart from these, three special Air India flights are flying between Tuesday and Saturday - the first one left on Tuesday morning.

The development comes after the embassy last week advised Indian students and other citizens whose stay is not essential to leave Kyiv temporarily amid growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised,” read the latest notification by the Indian Embassy.

The embassy said that scheduled flights between India and Ukraine of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, among others, will also continue their usual operations on the route.

On Tuesday morning, Air India's special ferry flight – a Dreamliner B-787 aircraft – left for the Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine. It will return to Delhi on Tuesday night. The bookings for the flight were opened last week through Air India offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting on Tuesday, India stressed that the well-being of more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals who live in different parts of Ukraine is of top priority.

“Safety and security of civilians is essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us,” said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti.

He further emphasized on the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security “by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts” to ensure a mutually amicable solution at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis russia + 1 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out