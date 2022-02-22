Russia vs Ukraine at UN emergency meeting after Kremlin's big move

With the Russia-Ukraine tensions escalating to the next level, the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday convened an emergency meet in a bid to prevent a full-scale conflict.

The emergency huddle was convened by the global peace body's political chief, who condemned Russia's recognition of separatist areas Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, news agency Associated Press reported.

During the meeting, UN undersecretary-general Rosemary DiCarlo is learnt to have told the attendees that all the members involved should immediately focus on ending hostilities.



Complete Russia-Ukraine crisis full coverage

Calling Putin's move to recognise rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine a clear violation of the former Soviet state's territorial integrity and sovereignty, DiCarlo expressed deep concern over reports of civilian casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure and relentless shelling between the Ukrainian government forces and the Russia-backed separatists.



Explainer: What will Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions mean?

Meanwhile, the US representative to United Nations hit out at Russia for recognising the two territories, dismissing Putin's claims that his country would don the role of peacekeepers in Donetsk and Luhansk, news agency AFP reported.

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UN asserted that the country's territories would remain intact despite Russia's actions.

However, Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzy said the country was still open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution.



Also Read: War fears grow as Russia recognises Ukraine rebel areas - 10 top developments

Meanwhile, India expressed concerns over the simmering tensions between Russia and Ukraine at the UN security council meeting, urging all parties to exercise restraint and step up diplomatic efforts to find a mutually amicable solution to defuse tensions.

“We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation,” TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, said.



Also Read- After big Russia move, India to UN: "Safety of citizens in Ukraine top priority"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON