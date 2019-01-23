4 of a family, including 12-day-old infant, found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen

Four members of a family, including a 12-day-old infant, were found dead in a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The dead were identified as 20-year-old Purnima Bhuria, her 12-day-old daughter, her mother Deeplata Dheemar, 40, and her brother Akash Dheemar, 11, in Mandideep, 30km from state capital Bhopal. Police also found Shannu Bhuria in an unconscious state.

“A resident of Himanshu Colony, Nitin Chauhan informed the police that his neighbour Shannu Bhuria, 25, who belongs to Chhattisgarh, and his family members were not responding to their calls and they had not come out of their house since Monday evening,” superintendent of police Monika Shukla said.

“When police entered the house of Shannu by breaking the door, four people were found dead while Shannu was unconscious. Shannu was admitted to a hospital where he said he was unaware of how his family died,” said Shukla.

Shannu works as an operator in a private firm.

Police said they also found a coal heater in the house.

Shukla said the bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination and that prima facie carbon monoxide inhalation poisoning could be the reason behind the deaths.

