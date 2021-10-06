4 of cruise ship rave party event management firm gets NCB custody in drugs case

A local court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded four people in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the probe into the high-profile cruise ship drugs party.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court sent four people associated with Delhi-based-event management company Caneplus Trading Private Limited, that had arranged the event on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, to NCB custody till October 14. The four have been identifed as Sameer Sehgal and Gopalji Anand are directors of Caneplus while two others — Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora — are employees of the company.

The case pertains to the raid by NCB sleuths raid on an off shore rave party held on a cruise ship along Mumbai coast on Saturday night. At least 10 people were either or arrested, inclulding Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and two of his friends.

The NCB claims to have found multiple banned drugs such as cocaine, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), mephedrone and charas during the raid.

Aryan Khan, along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha are presently in NCB custody, too.

The NCB claimed that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

The owners of the cruise ship have said that they were in no way involved in organising the rave party.

"Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company,” Jurgen Bailom, Chief Executive Officer and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd said in the statement.

The NCB raid comes almost a month after the directorate of revenue intelligence seized close to 3,000kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port and recovered around 37 kg of the narcotic drug and other contraband items from Delhi and Noida.