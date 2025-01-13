Mathura , Four robbers, who were targeting the pilgrims by snatching cash and expensive mobile phones before fleeing on unregistered motorcycles, were arrested in separate encounters in Vrindavan area of this district, police on Monday said. 4 robbers arrested in separate encounters in UP's Mathura

Three of the arrested suspects sustained bullet injuries and are currently hospitalised, they said.

"Two robbers were apprehended last night in an encounter near Gurukul School in the Vrindavan police station area. A mobile phone, ₹2,000, an Aadhaar card and other items stolen from a woman pilgrim from Modinagar in Ghaziabad travelling in an e-rickshaw were recovered from their possession," said Superintendent of Police , City, Arvind Kumar.

"We also seized the firearm and bike used in the robbery," he added.

Kumar said the accused have been identified as Satish and Rajesh.

Satish sustained a bullet wound to his leg. Both suspects are being charged under relevant provisions of the law, he added.

Kumar said "the items, including cash and mobile phone, were looted on Sunday afternoon".

"Following the incident, police launched a search operation to locate the unregistered motorcycle captured on CCTV footage. When the suspects tried to flee after spotting police near Gurukul, they were apprehended," he added.

Elaborating on a similar incident that took place on January 8, Kumar said, "Another case involved a purse snatching from a woman pilgrim where an unregistered motorcycle was also used. On Saturday night, two motorbike riders heading from Pawan Hans Helipad towards the Yamuna Bridge were flagged by police on suspicion. Instead of stopping, they fired at the police."

"In this encounter, two suspects Shivam and Mohit alias Moti were injured and arrested. Both suspects were presented in the court and subsequently sent to jail on Sunday," he added.

Kumar further said the items recovered from their possession include the victim's mobile phone, a power bank, an earbud, a firearm and a Hero Splendor motorcycle.

These two suspects are linked to nine similar crimes registered across Vrindavan, Govind Nagar, Goverdhan and Jaint Police Stations, he added.

