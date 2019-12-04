e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

4 soldiers trapped in avalanches near LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara, Bandipora

A snow avalanche hit an Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon where at least two soldiers were trapped. Search and rescue operations were carried out till late Tuesday evening but had to be suspended due to inclement weather.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
A snow avalanche hit an Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon where at least two soldiers were trapped.
A snow avalanche hit an Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon where at least two soldiers were trapped.(Representative Image/AP File Photo )
         

At least four soldiers were trapped in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A snow avalanche hit an Army post in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon where at least two soldiers were trapped.

Search and rescue operations were carried out till late Tuesday evening but had to be suspended due to inclement weather.

Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning. In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.

Efforts were on to rescue the jawans.

tags
top news
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
Loans worth Rs 5 lakh cr, rise in income tax refunds may push up spending
Loans worth Rs 5 lakh cr, rise in income tax refunds may push up spending
SC to deliver verdict on Chidambaram bail plea in INX Media case today
SC to deliver verdict on Chidambaram bail plea in INX Media case today
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Ex-jailer’s son, 3 others abduct minor in car with police logo, rape her in UP
Ex-jailer’s son, 3 others abduct minor in car with police logo, rape her in UP
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
‘Not a billionaire’:Kamala Harris quits White House race due to cash crunch
Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium
Asia XI vs World XI match could inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium
Yohan Blake on Indian athletes, Jamaica’s sprint domination
Yohan Blake on Indian athletes, Jamaica’s sprint domination
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxGhaziabadJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News