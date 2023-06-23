Home / India News / 4 terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara as security forces foil infiltration bid

4 terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara as security forces foil infiltration bid

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 10:45 AM IST

4 terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara as security forces foil infiltration bid

Four terrorists trying to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were killed in the Machhal sector on Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, police said on Friday. The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by police and the Indian Army.

Security personnel deployed near an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir. (File / PTI)
Security personnel deployed near an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir. (File / PTI)

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK.”

The encounter comes around a week after a major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district was foiled by the security forces in a similar joint operation.

The General Officer Commanding, Vajra Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in a press conference post-operation, said that there is a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. However, in the recent past, they (forces) have been getting a large number of intelligence inputs of likely infiltration from across the LoC.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out