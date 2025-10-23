Wanted in Bihar, 4 Ranjan Pathak gang members killed in Delhi encounter

Four wanted gangsters were killed in a joint encounter led by the Delhi Police and Bihar Police on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the shootout broke at around 2.20 am on Delhi's Bahadur Shah Marg. Four most-wanted gangsters were killed in a joint Delhi-Bihar Police encounter.

The gangsters belonged to the Ranjan Pathak gang, and the gang kingpin, 25-year-old Ranjan Pathak, was also among those killed. The other gangsters were identified as Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21).

While Aman Thakur was a resident of Karwal Nagar, Delhi, the others were from Sitamarhi in Bihar.

The gang was reportedly planning a major criminal operation ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, prompting the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police to lay a trap for them in Rohini.

According to police, the gangsters opened fire when cops tried to intercept them, prompting the police to retaliate. After a brief exchange of fire, “all four accused sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to a hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead,” said DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav.

Senior officials from the Delhi and Bihar Police visited the site, while forensic and crime scene investigation teams were deployed for examination.

Gangsters wanted in high-profile Bihar cases All the gangsters were wanted in multiple cases in Bihar, including murders and armed robberies. Ranjan Pathak, the gang's kingpin, operated an organised criminal network in parts of Bihar and adjoining states, reported PTI.

According to an NDTV report, Ranjan Pathak was wanted in at least eight criminal cases, including murder, in Bihar, and had a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.

He had openly challenged the Delhi Police through social media posts in the past, and one such audio message revealed the gang's big criminal plans before the Bihar Assembly elections, the publication further said.