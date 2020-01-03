e-paper
4-year-old abducted, raped: Police

south Updated: Jan 03, 2020 03:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Karimnagar (Telangana)
A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district of Telangana.(HT photo)
         

A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district, police officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, police officials said the girl, along with her mother and grandmother, was asleep in their house in Konampet village on Tuesday night when the accused, a 36-year-old relative of the girl, entered the house, took the child away and allegedly raped her.

The girl’s mother woke up early Wednesday, found her daughter missing and started a search, they said. Later, the girl was found in a nearby cotton field and she narrated the incident, the police said.

As she got injured during the abuse, the child was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, they said.

A case under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered and a search was on for the accused who was absconding.

