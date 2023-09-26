40% electric vehicles sold in India made in Tamil Nadu: Report

Tamil Nadu has become one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) sold this year, according to the data from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan website.

Out of the 1 million EVs sold in India this year, more than 400,000 EVs were manufactured in Tamil Nadu (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of the 1 million EVs sold in India this year, more than 400,000 EVs were manufactured in Tamil Nadu. They major category of vehicles manufactured are two wheelers and cars, which are manufactured by ten companies in the state including Ola Electric and TVS Motor who sold 175,608 units and 112,949 units, respectively, from manufacturing facilities in Krishnagiri district.

According to the data, 1,044,600 EVs were registered with RTOs this year till September 20. Of this, Tamil Nadu sold 414,802 EVs manufactured here based on registration of all EVs across the state’s RTOs.

“It is a significant record and speaks volumes about the diverse, vibrant multi- sector presence and the impetus for growth accorded by the government,” an official said. “We are among the top 10 global automobile hubs and now Tamil Nadu has now set its sights on becoming the world’s EV capital. With deep industry insights, the government has been working towards giving a big push to the EV ecosystem with manufacturing of batteries and charging infrastructure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state rolled out an EV policy this January aiming to develop five cities of – Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai and Salem— as EV hubs.

According to the policy, new startups and those looking for an expansion can avail various incentives like reimbursement of SGST, turnover-based subsidy, capital, and advanced chemistry cell subsidies.

The state expects an investment of more than ₹50,000 crore in the sector of EV manufacturing by 2025. By 2030, Tamil Nadu aims to manufacture 30% of all electric vehicles sold in India and contribute substantially to global exports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON