News / India News / ‘40 hours for country, 30 for yourself’: Tech Mahindra CEO backs Narayana Murthy

‘40 hours for country, 30 for yourself’: Tech Mahindra CEO backs Narayana Murthy

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2023 02:06 PM IST

The Infosys co-founder's ‘70-hour work week’ remark has left the industry divided.

Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani has come out in support of NR Narayana Murthy over the latter’s ’70-hour work week’ remark, saying that the Infosys co-founder’s suggestion is not ‘limited to the company.’

CP Gurnani (Image courtesy: Tech Mahindra)
CP Gurnani (Image courtesy: Tech Mahindra)

Gurnani took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his take on Murthy’s statement, that has left the industry divided.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read | ‘PM works 14-16 hrs daily’: Sajjan Jindal backs Narayan Murthy's advice

“Have been reading about the outrage to Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work statement…I believe when he talks of work, it’s not limited to the company…it extends to yourself and your country,” he wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Continuing, the Tech Mahindra MD and CEO stated: “He hasn’t said work 70 hours for the company – work 40 hours for the company but work 30 hours for yourself…Invest the 10,000 hours that makes one a master in one’s subject…burn the midnight oil and become an expert in your field.”

“THAT is 70 hours of work that can differentiate you as a youngster and in the process your country,” he concluded.

Ex-Infosys CFO backs Murthy

Meanwhile, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, on whose podcast Murthy made the remark, also came out in his favour. Citing data showing the number of hours urban men (15-59 years) in different states in various states, Pai wrote on X that Murthy’s advice was for youngsters, especially people below the age of 30.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out