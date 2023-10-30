‘40 hours for country, 30 for yourself’: Tech Mahindra CEO backs Narayana Murthy

Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani has come out in support of NR Narayana Murthy over the latter’s ’70-hour work week’ remark, saying that the Infosys co-founder’s suggestion is not ‘limited to the company.’ CP Gurnani (Image courtesy: Tech Mahindra)

Gurnani took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his take on Murthy’s statement, that has left the industry divided.

“Have been reading about the outrage to Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work statement…I believe when he talks of work, it’s not limited to the company…it extends to yourself and your country,” he wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Continuing, the Tech Mahindra MD and CEO stated: “He hasn’t said work 70 hours for the company – work 40 hours for the company but work 30 hours for yourself…Invest the 10,000 hours that makes one a master in one’s subject…burn the midnight oil and become an expert in your field.”

“THAT is 70 hours of work that can differentiate you as a youngster and in the process your country,” he concluded.

Ex-Infosys CFO backs Murthy

Meanwhile, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, on whose podcast Murthy made the remark, also came out in his favour. Citing data showing the number of hours urban men (15-59 years) in different states in various states, Pai wrote on X that Murthy’s advice was for youngsters, especially people below the age of 30.

