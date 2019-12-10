e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / India News

40-year-old woman promised job, sold and raped in Mumbai’s Malad

Two people, including a woman identified as Kusum, visited the survivor’s house on November 2 and said they have a job for her in a catering company.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:53 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kurar Police said the woman from Uttar Pradesh worked as a cook while her husband is a carpenter.
Kurar Police said the woman from Uttar Pradesh worked as a cook while her husband is a carpenter.(Image for representation)
         

A 40-year-old woman from Malad (East) in Mumbai was sold for Rs 2 lakh by a gang of traffickers after she was promised a job in a catering company and raped by the man she was forcibly married to in November, police have said.

Officials said one of the gang members was arrested by police in Kurar on Monday after the woman was rescued last week. The member was identified as 22-year-old Vivek alias Vicki Jagid from Rajasthan.

Search is on for rest of the gang members, they added.

“Our investigations are on. We are looking into all possible angles but I cannot comment anything further at this stage,” deputy commissioner of police (zone XII), DS Swami said when asked if the gang had targeted more such women in the city looking for jobs.

Kurar Police said the woman from Uttar Pradesh worked as a cook while her husband is a carpenter.

Two people, including a woman identified as Kusum, visited the victim’s house on November 2 and said they have a job for her in a catering company. They said she would be paid handsomely for a 15-day assignment in another state.

The woman left home the next day and her family could speak to her only on November 7, when she called home. She told her husband that she was in Gujarat without a job and wished to come back.

There was no communication with her family after that and her phone remained out of service.

Her husband contacted the police on December 2 after he was told by one of the gang members that his wife had been was sold off and if he wanted her back, he would have to pay up Rs 2 lakh.

The police registered a case of extortion and kidnapping after the husband lodged a complaint. They used technical evidence and managed to trace the gang members to Malegaon, Nashik Gujarat and then Rajasthan.

A team of police was sent to Rajasthan where the victim was identified and rescued on December 4. The victim then shared the names of eight members of the gang, including two women.

“She said that she was trafficked, sold, forcibly married and raped,” a police official said.

Based on her statement, Kurar Police added charges of human trafficking and rape against the gang members and the man she was sold off to.

tags
top news
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
‘Motivated’: Govt responds to US Commission statement on citizenship bill
‘Motivated’: Govt responds to US Commission statement on citizenship bill
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Airtel launches voice calling over Wi-Fi service in India: How to use it
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News