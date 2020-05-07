400 doctors sacked in Uttarakhand for not reporting to duty after selection

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:18 IST

The Uttarakhand government has terminated the services of over 400 doctors in the state who were selected by the Public Service Selection Commission and have not reported for duty till date.

“These doctors either did not join or did not complete the probation period. The services of such physicians have been terminated. Now we can recruit new doctors in their place. The state government has recently appointed 401 physicians. An ordinance of 467 posts is also being sent to the Selection Commission. The commission has been requested to complete the selection process soon,” said chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

Four hundred and twenty six doctors were selected during the 2010-2015 period, said the chief secretary.

He added that in addition to the new appointments, 180 positions were revived by the cabinet and recruitment will be done on these posts soon.

The state government had last month given a warning to around 145 doctors for joining their postings but did not get a response.

Uttarakhand at present has over 2,000 doctors and around 1,500 paramedics at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

To fight the Covid-19 outbreak, the Uttarakhand government in March had also announced that medical students who completed their final year exams will start their internship immediately.

The state government also appointed over 200 doctors in the second week of March to boost manpower amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Appealing people to wear masks and follow social distancing, Singh said that so far the public has fully supported the government efforts and if discipline is maintained then further relaxations may be considered.

“A lot of rumours keep going on in social media about the government’s preparedness to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, people are requested to trust only authentic information. We are making complete arrangements to fight with this pandemic,” said Singh.