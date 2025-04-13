Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Sunday that more than 400 Hindus have been “forced to flee” their houses from Dhulian in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following a violence over the Waqf law that allegedly left three people dead. Smoke and flames billow out from a vehicle after it was set ablaze during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Tuesday (PTI)

Suvendu Adhikari blamed the chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for its alleged “appeasement politics” which has “emboldened radical elements”.

“More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda,” Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

Adhikari also shared pictures and videos of the people being interviewed.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

One person in the video shared by Adhikari claimed that his house had been burnt down, and that the police officials did not do anything to help, simply fled the scene.

He further urged the Border Security Force or BSF deployed in the area, along with district and state police to ensure the safe return of the people.

"I urge the Central Paramilitary Forces deployed in the District, the State Police and the district administration to ensure the safe return of these displaced Hindus & protect their lives from this jihadist terror. Bengal is burning. The social fabric is torn. Enough is enough," his post read.

Three people were allegedly killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were also torched, and as per police, the situation is now under control.

Attacking the TMC for their appeasement politics, he added, "Religious persecution in Bengal is real. Appeasement politics of TMC has emboldened radical elements. Hindus are being hunted, our people are running for their lives in their own land! Shame on the State Govt for allowing this breakdown of law & order."

The BSF had deployed five companies to assist the state police operations in the wake of violence erupting during Waqf protests in the area.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

Poonawalla accused the state of enabling “state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus”. Poonawalla claimed that Hindus are being forced to migrate, with temples vandalised and idols demolished.

“Bengal is burning, and Mamata Banerjee's govt is completely responsible for this. This is state-sponsored, state-protected, State-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus. Hindus are being forced to migrate, and idols in temples are being demolished. We also saw how the saffron flag was taken down. This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda. We saw that Hindu houses are being set on fire, and selectively, their shops are being set on fire. The way Hindus are being harassed, Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that she is still engaged in appeasement...,” he said.

IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said, "We have to work with them in this situation. The discussions were held on this only. We have sent our five companies to help the police. We are here to help the police, not for independent action. We will act according to the demands of the state police. We hope that peace will be restored here soon." The BSF companies had arrived after Calcutta high Court had ordered the immediate deployment of central forces in the area.

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

(With inputs from agencies)