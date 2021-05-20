'406 can be infected in a month by 1 person if...': Centre on Covid-appropriate behaviour

If social distancing is not properly maintained, then one individual carrying the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infect about 406 people in a month, joint secretary of the Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said on Thursday during the press briefing of the health ministry. On the contrary, if social distancing is maintained by 75 per cent, the same person can infect around two to three people in a month, the secretary said citing studies.

The numbers, cited by the ministry, is not new as this was the finding of a recent ICMR study. The current RO or R Naught for the infection is between 1.5 and 4. Taking this number as 2.5, it has been calculated that one person can infect 406 people in 30 days. R Naught is a term used to show how contagious the virus is.

Social distancing, however, is not enough if people are not wearing masks properly as a guideline published by the office of the principal scientific adviser said droplets from an infected person can be carried in the air up to 10 metres through aerosols and infect another person at a distance if that both are not wearing masks. Hence, wearing masks properly, not covering only the mouth or keeping it in the chin, is of equal importance, the ministry reminded again.

Despite vaccines, one should not take social distancing lightly, the Centre reiterated.

So is keeping a distance of 10 meters advisable now? Replying to this question, the Indian Council of Medical Research director-general Dr Balram Bhargava said more and more things about this virus and its transmission are emerging every day. "First, it was found that the virus transmits through droplets. Now it has been found that there are microdroplets that can remain suspended in the air for at least 2-3 hours. Some studies have pointed out that microdroplets can remain in the air for 3 hours. For droplets, we recommend a distance of six feet. For micro-droplets, we recommend well ventilation so that these can be dispersed," Dr Bhargava said.