40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- The woman succumbed to her injuries after she was attacked by a leopard when she had gone to the forest to collect grass.
A 40-year-old woman died after being attacked by a leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Monday morning, forest officials said. She became the second woman to be killed by a leopard in the state in a week.
Navin Pant, sub-divisional officer of Pithoragarh forest division said, "Seema Devi (40) wife of Shankar Ram from Harali Agar village in the district was attacked by a leopard on Monday morning when she had gone to the forests to collect grass. The woman later succumbed to her injuries."
Pant further said that this is the third incident of death due to leopard attack in the area in the past two months. Two more women from the same area have died after being attacked by leopards
"We had installed cages in sensitive villages but the animal could not be trapped. We are again intensifying measures to capture the leopard," said the forest officer.
Attacks by leopards have been increasing in Uttarakhand
On January 20, a 50-year-woman was killed by a leopard in Almora district. On January 9, this leopard had been declared as a ‘man-eater’ by the state forest department. On December 1, a 65-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Chamoli district.
In the first week of November, a 21-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Champawat district. Three women including a teen lost their lives in a week in October in the districts of Nainital, US Nagar and Pithoragarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best offer given to farmers, says minister Tomar, adds stir will end soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apni Party seeks PM Modi’s intervention to restore J-K's statehood, 4G links
- Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also raised issues of rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the need for all-weather inter-regional road connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper options to cement, steel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 Haryana Police officers to receive Police medals on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17 ITBP officials get Police Medals on eve of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Maharashtra Governor has time for Kangana, but not farmers': Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO conducts maiden launch of Akash missile at integrated test range in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CRPF man killed in Pulwama attack gets President's police medal for gallantry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi High Court adopts QR code-based digital entry pass system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- The woman succumbed to her injuries after she was attacked by a leopard when she had gone to the forest to collect grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa nearing complete normalcy after Covid-19 outbreak: Governor Koshyari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Farmers gather for Mumbai rally and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind confers Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 40 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox