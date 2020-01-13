e-paper
41 trekkers rescued in Ladakh, Chadar trek suspended for two days

The Chadar trek or the Zanskar gorge is a winter trail in the Zanskar. Traditionally the only means of travel in the area during the harsh winter months, the trail has become popular with adventure tourists.

A view of snow covered area of Kargil in Ladakh.
A view of snow covered area of Kargil in Ladakh.(Photo: ANI)
         

Forty-one trekkers undertaking the Chadar trek were rescued after water overflowed over ice on the Zanskar river in Leh, a senior official said.

The official also announced a temporary suspension of Chadak Trek for the next two days due to inclement weather.

“The trekkers who were stuck between Tibb and Neyraks camps due to overflowing of water over ice have been rescued and temporarily accommodated at Neraks village,” Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said.

“All of them are safe and all necessary arrangements for their safety, security and evacuation have been put in place by the district administration,” he said.

In view of the inclement weather conditions, he said Chadar trek has temporarily been suspended for two days from Monday.

“The decision for the opening of Chadar trek shall be taken only after field assessment,” the officer said.

