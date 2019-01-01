42-year-old Delhi man arrested for clicking obscene pictures of 18-year-old

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to click obscene pictures of an 18-year-old in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, police said Monday.

The girl alleged that when she came out of her bathroom after taking a shower on Saturday, she found the accused trying to take her pictures from his balcony, an official said.

The victim raised an alarm and even threw a bucket at him following which the accused went inside his house, he said.

Later, the victim along with her parents confronted the accused who then claimed innocence, he said.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested, said Pankaj Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east) said.

The victim alleged that the accused used to stalk her and even tried speaking to her multiple times, the officer said.

Police said the accused works as a technician at a leading Hindi daily. Further investigation is underway.

