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42-yr-old man arrested for raping minor stepdaughter in Tripura: Police

The 42-year-old accused was charged under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at a local police station

Published on: May 23, 2026 02:54 pm IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman
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A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter multiple times in a village in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, police said.

Last year, a total of 667 cases related to crimes against women were lodged in Tripura. (Representative Image/iStock)

The 42-year-old accused was charged under section 06 of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and section 64(f)(m)/65(1)351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at a local police station on Friday based on a complaint filed by a relative of the rape-survivor.

Police said the minor rape-survivor told her complainant on May 19 that her stepfather had allegedly raped her multiple times and threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The complainant filed a complaint on May 22, after which police arrested the accused. “The accused was her stepfather. He was arrested on Saturday”, said an officer on the condition of anonymity.

Last year, a total of 667 cases related to crimes against women were lodged in Tripura, and 426 persons were arrested.

 
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