43 FIRs in R-Day violence, 13 being probed by special cell: Delhi police to HC
The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that 43 FIRs have been registered in the Republic Day violence, out of which 13 have been transferred to the special cell.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh was told by the police, represented by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, that provisions of UAPA have also been invoked in some cases involving banned organization “Sikhs for Justice” and investigations is on.
The submissions were made while hearing a plea seeking a probe into the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day and the alleged lapse in security, which resulted in a religious flag being hoisted at the Red Fort.
The court declined to hear the plea and asked the petitioners, three Uttar Pradesh residents, to withdraw the petition or face costs. It said that a crime can happen in a fraction of seconds but the investigation takes time, while adding that it was to analyse the mindset of such petitions.
“So you started typing the petition right after the incident on January 26 noon? Do you know how much time is given for investigation under the Criminal Procedure Code? You are a lawyer. How much time is given for an investigation?”
“You expect the investigations to be completed within two days of the incident? Does the government have a magic wand which it will wave and everything will be done? Should we dismiss it with cost or will you withdraw,” the bench asked advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma, appearing for the petitioner.
Man arrested for R-Day violence gets bail
A Delhi court has granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly being part of unlawful assembly and conducting riots in the Uttam Nagar area during the tractor rally on Republic Day. The court stated that “no fruitful purpose would be served by curtailing the liberty of the accused”.
Additional sessions judge Dheeraj Mor, while granting bail to one Sandeep Kumar, said that the Investigating officer’s report is “conspicuously silent” about his previous criminal involvement.
“Therefore, there is no reason to doubt the submissions on behalf of the accused that he has clear antecedents. He is no more required for the investigation of this case. In the aforesaid circumstances, no fruitful purpose will be served by further curtailing the liberty of the accused,” the judge said in his order of February 3.
The judge also noted that co-accused Gurvinder Singh, with the similar allegations as that of the accused, was released by the police after giving a notice.
Kumar, through his counsel, advocate Kapil Chaudhary, had contended his client was falsely implicated in this case and he was just a bystander at the spot of occurrence. He said that Kumar was neither part of the unlawful assembly nor he was involved in the riots.
The counsel said that Kumar owns a shop of iron rods at Kakrola, Dwarka Mor, New Delhi and he was not part of any agitation.
However, opposing the bail application, additional public prosecutor Satvinder Kaur, told the court that the accused was part of unlawful assembly that committed riots and caused injuries to nine police personnel. She said that the members of the unlawful assembly also damaged the public property including the cluster buses.
The police had earlier released a list of over 120 arrestees after allegations that several protestors were illegally detained without even informing their families.
Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora said that their legal team has been providing legal aid since the first day of the arrests of several farmers and this type of orders give them hope.
“Additionally, the bail reinforces our faith that the people who have been wrongly implicated in these cases shall get justice. What we are doing is upholding the law and we will strive to fight cases of these farmers till this reaches a logical conclusion,” he said.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two months now against the three farm laws.
The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav case: Amazon official gets HC relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study decodes how Sars-Cov-2 mutates, escapes antibodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Interview: We’ve sought to address needs, efficiency, equity, says NK Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: President to take call on convict’s plea, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personality cult not great for republic: High Court on Jaya memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Thela, as his biography
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
43 FIRs in R-Day violence, 13 being probed by special cell: Delhi police to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creators of ‘toolkit’ booked for conspiracy and sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook gets new notice to appear before Delhi Assembly committee probing riots
- The fresh notice was placed by the Assembly before the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea filed by Mohan and Facebook India challenging the notice summoning him to depose as a witness before the Committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha debates, but no end to Lok Sabha impasse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget proposal for investment limit to affect 0.3% of 45 mn EPF subscribers
- The Budget 2021-22, presented in the Parliament on Monday by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rationalised tax-free income on provident funds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US says it supports reform but cautions against curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal’s top Muslim clerics want paper ballots in polls, question EVMs
- The demand from the clerics attains significance since Bengal’s Muslim population stood at 27.01% during the 2011 census and is projected to have increased to 30% now. According to surveys done, a swing in Muslim votes can influence poll results in as many as 120 assembly seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India responds to Pakistan Army chief's ‘hand of peace’ with call to end terror
- Relations between the two sides nose-dived after the Indian government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019. In response, Pakistan decided not to post an envoy in New Delhi and asked the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad to leave.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox