Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bihar

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bihar

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 12, 2023 07:31 AM IST

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Purnia in Bihar.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at around 5.35 am Wednesday in Bihar's Araria and 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The United States Geological Survey reported the same quake at magnitude 4.0.(Representative)

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Purnia.

The United States Geological Survey reported the same quake at magnitude 4.0.

Also read: 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh too may have felt tremors, although there were no reports of any damage to property or loss of life.

Several users took to Twitter to share the jolts experienced early morning Wednesday.

Last month, a 6.6 quake struck northern Afghanistan resulting in strong tremors in northern India including the Delhi-NCR region. Reportedly the quake was felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
earthquake bihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP