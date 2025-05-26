A 45-year-old woman died of grievous injuries after she was gang-raped in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday, adding that two people have been arrested in connection with the case. 45-year-old woman dies after gang rape, two held

The incident took place on Friday night when the victim was at the residence of one of the accused, who is also her neighbour. The woman suffered critical injuries on her private parts and she died during treatment on Saturday, officers said.

“The woman had attended a marriage on Friday night. Later, she along with other woman went to one of the accused’s house, where the other accused was already present,” Khandwa additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said. “She was gang-raped by the accused. The next morning, the accused’s mother, who claimed that she was sleeping outside the house, found her unconscious and she informed the woman’s family.”

The victim was then rushed to a local hospital in Khandwa district, the ASP said, adding that during treatment she informed doctors and relatives that she was raped by the two accused. The woman later died due to excessive bleeding, the officer added.

Khandwa deputy inspector general of Police Siddharth Bahuguna said, prima facie, the woman was allegedly brutalised by the accused and police are awaiting the autopsy report. “There was an injury in her private parts and her uterus was damaged severely,” said the DIG.

The two accused were arrested on Sunday. Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s husband, the accused were charged under sections under sections 70 (gang rape) and 105( culpable homicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from Sunil Kerhalkar from Khandwa)

