Home / India News / '46% migrants back home or on way'

‘46% migrants back home or on way’

The CLC’s data, updated till June 2, has been revealed under an RTI query which shows the total number of migrant workers is 2,617,218.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:44 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chhattisgarh has the highest number of migrant workers—1,085,828—according to this estimate, followed by Kerala (2,86,846), Maharashtra (2,01,909) and Telangana (1,84,006) .
Chhattisgarh has the highest number of migrant workers—1,085,828—according to this estimate, followed by Kerala (2,86,846), Maharashtra (2,01,909) and Telangana (1,84,006) .(HT Photo)
         

Total 46% of the country’s migrant workers have returned home or are on their way to their state of domicile, a data compiled by the chief labour commissioner of India has revealed.

The CLC's data, updated till June 2, has been revealed under an RTI query which shows the total number of migrant workers is 2,617,218.

Chhattisgarh has the highest number of migrant workers—1,085,828—according to this estimate, followed by Kerala (2,86,846), Maharashtra (2,01,909) and Telangana (1,84,006) . These estimates, however, widely differ from the data provided by the railway ministry for its trains to take back migrant workers.

According to data provided by the CLC, just 2,63,259 migrant labourers are at relief camps of shelter homes provided by the government. Another 11,29,173 have stayed back at their workplace, the CLC data shows while 12,04,786 workers are in locations other than shelter camps or workplaces, indicating they have either been transported back home or stranded outside.

While the initial estimate of CLC was just 2,59,718 workers, Maharashtra later reported additional 20,000 workers.

The CLC data, according to officials, possibly looks at registered migrants as the railway ministry said that 4,155 Shramik trains that operated for last 33 days have ferried more than 57 lakh migrant workers home.

