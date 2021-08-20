Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 477 children rescued from Maha railway stations reunited with parents
india news

477 children rescued from Maha railway stations reunited with parents

These children - 310 boys and 167 girls, were rescued between January and July 2021 from Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur divisions of Central Railways.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 04:54 PM IST
In a statement, the Central Railways said that most of these children came to the stations without informing their parents.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 477 runaway children from railway platforms at stations on Central Railway across Maharashtra over the past seven months and reunited them with their parents.

As per information shared by Central Railways, those rescued include 310 boys and 167 girls and were reunited with their guardians with the help of non-governmental organisations like Childline.

"Most of these children came to the railway stations without informing their families due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour. They were found loitering on the platforms or near the railway stations by trained RPF personnel or sometimes in trains also. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways," read the statement.

These children were rescued over the period of January to July 2021 from Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur divisions of Central Railways.

Central Railways shared an incident where a 17 year-old-girl of Patna, who had run away from her home to make a career in modelling and acting in Mumbai without informing anyone, was rescued. In another incident, a 14 year-old-girl, who ran away from her home in Telangana after being scolded by her mother, was rescued.

RELATED STORIES

General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said that the Railways play its role of social responsibility by connecting with the runaway children, understanding their problems and counselling them to go with their family. He also appreciated the RPF and frontline staff who play an important role by identifying such cases with their innate sense and taking immediate action as a counsellor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central railways rpf railway protection force maharashtra runaway
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre to pay PF share of employee, employer till 2022 for certain people

Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 curbs till September 6, but gives fresh relaxations

Two female ITBP constables wanted to be posted in Afghanistan, court 'amazed'

One Army jawan dies while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP