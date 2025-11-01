48 Indians stranded in Tunisia with ‘no money for food’, forced to work for free

Forty-eight migrant workers from Jharkhand are reportedly stranded in Tunisia, facing harsh conditions and being forced to work without pay. They were allegedly employed in the North African nation through a Delhi-based private firm. The Jharkhand Labour Department has established contact with the stranded workers in Tunisia (AP/Representative)

According to news agency PTI, the Jharkhand Labour Department has established contact with the stranded workers, who have expressed their desire to return to India.

"We spoke to the migrant workers allegedly stranded by a private firm in Tunisia and are verifying their documents. We are also in touch with the Indian Embassy officials in Tunisia for arranging their safe return to their native places," team leader of Migrant Control Cell (under Jharkhand Labour department), Shikha Lakra, told PTI.

Longer hours, no pay, no money for food The 48 Jharkhand-based migrant workers are allegedly being asked to work overtime, on top of being asked to work for free. According to an NDTV report, the dire conditions have left them without any money to even buy food.

One of the stranded workers released a video narrating his ordeal from Tunisia, claiming that he was being made to work 12 hours and "threatened that we will be jailed and won't be able to return to India", the publication further reported.

A social activist who was the first to share the migrant workers' plight with the migrant cell also spoke about a video message shared by a worker. "Sanjay Kumar from Pirtand block of Giridih shared a video message to me on Thursday late night, which I passed on to the migrant cell and also to a few journalists who in turn shared it with the chief minister on Friday," said Sikander Ali, the activist, told PTI.

Employed through Delhi firm, now wish to return According to Sikandar Ali, the migrant workers were sent to Tunisia through a Delhi-based private firm operating under a leading multinational company. They were deployed for a project involving the installation of high transmission wires.

“In the video message the workers have alleged that the company is not paying them wages for the last three months and is also forcing them to work overtime. This is causing them mental stress. They want to return home but are not being allowed by the company,” Ali said, further adding that the workers have sought help from the Centre and Jharkhand government.

Of the 48 stranded workers, 19 are from Hazaribagh district, 14 from Giridih district and 15 from Bokaro district in Jharkhand.