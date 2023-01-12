Home / India News / '-4°C’ - Another wave of severe cold in North India? What expert said

'-4°C’ - Another wave of severe cold in North India? What expert said

india news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Dahiya, however, said fog could play a role in this prediction model, adding that maximum temperatures too could drop to single digits if such weather conditions continue.

People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Ghazipur market in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Ghazipur market in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

North India must brace for another cold wave beginning Saturday with temperatures in the plains set to dip as low as -4 degrees Celsius, a weather expert predicted Thursday, warning of a 'extreme' spell of cold weather which will peak between January 16 and 18. Navdeep Dahiya, the founder of an online weather platform called Live Weather of India, tweeted: "... never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career'.

"Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of cold wave in India look really extreme during January 14-19 with peak on 16-18th... Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!"

Dahiya, however, said fog could play a role in this prediction model, adding that maximum temperatures too could drop to single digits if such weather conditions continue.

"Still have three days, with minor +/- this is going to happen. Fog will play crucial role in moderating night temperatures... but if (it) lasts long single-digit maximum temperatures will be there. Very interesting days ahead..." he said.

"January 2023 can be historically coldest - maybe for 21st century so far?"

READ | Number Theory: Why Jan 2023 feels colder than last year

Parts of north and northwestern India have already been blanketed by bone-chilling cold and dense fog this winter, with a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung weather station earlier this week. There was, however, some respite for the national capital today, with Safdarjung recording an overnight minimum of 9.3 degrees.

Reports indicate these temperatures are two degrees above the season's average.

Similarly cold conditions have been reported from across parts of southern India too, with weather officials issuing warnings for Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In the north these cold and foggy conditions have also hampered rail and air traffic, with dozens of trains delayed or cancelled daily and several flights also affected.

The good news - dense fog that blanketed parts of northern India over the past few days have improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Dense fog recedes over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, says IMD

The bad news - it is expected to prevail over Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Dahiya's warning tallies with a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department cited by a report from news agency PTI, which said cold wave conditions are very likely to persist (again) in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15.

Soma Sen Roy, a scientist with the IMD, told news agency ANI: "Currently, temperatures have increased due to a western disturbance in northwest India. It is likely cold wave conditions will emerge again over northwest India from Jan 15-16."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
cold wave weather
cold wave weather

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out