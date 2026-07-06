4-year-old girl dragged, mauled to death by stray dogs in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
The incident took place on Sunday evening on the Oharpur-Bassi Jalal link road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Tanda police station.
A four-year-old girl died after she was allegedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The incident took place on Sunday evening on the Oharpur-Bassi Jalal link road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Tanda police station.
The deceased, Gungun, was the daughter of Ram Jeevan and Preeti, residents of Dhyanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.
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The family had travelled to Bassi Jalal village for seasonal paddy transplantation work and had been staying there during the ongoing farming season, news agency PTI reported.
Parents rushed to rescue
According to the police, the couple had left their daughter under the shade of a tree near a tubewell, around 100 metres away from the field where they were working.
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At around 5.30 pm, a pack of nearly seven stray dogs allegedly attacked the child and dragged her some distance. Her cries alerted her parents and other labourers working nearby, who immediately rushed to the spot and rescued her.
Succumbed to injuries during treatment
The injured girl was first taken to the Community Health Centre in Tanda, where doctors provided first aid. Considering the seriousness of her condition, she was referred to Hoshiarpur for further treatment.
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Police said she later died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Police begin investigation
The incident is being investigated by the police. Station House Officer of Tanda police station, Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, said police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
(With PTI inputs)
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