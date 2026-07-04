6-year-old mauled by stray dogs in Wagholi; another teen also attacked

A six-year-old boy suffered serious neck injuries after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside his house in Wagholi on Friday, triggering fresh concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the rapidly developing suburb. Following the incidents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a special dog-catching drive in Wagholi. (HT PHOTO)

The victim, Naitik Shivnath Tupe, was playing near his house close to Bhairavnath Temple on Bhawadi Road around 7 am when he crossed the road. A pack of five to six stray dogs suddenly pounced on him, biting him on the neck and scalp. He also sustained a head injury after falling during the attack.

Passers-by rushed to his rescue and drove away the dogs before informing his family. He was immediately taken to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), where doctors admitted him for emergency treatment.

Hospital officials said the child received the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) on arrival and underwent a CT scan to rule out internal head injuries. He was later shifted to the neurosurgery operation theatre, where doctors cleaned the wounds under general anaesthesia and administered anti-rabies serum (ARS) around the neck injuries.

“He is now admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit and is receiving intravenous antibiotics and supportive treatment. His condition is stable,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH.

“My grandson suffered deep injuries to his neck and also hurt his head. The civic body must immediately remove stray dogs from the area before another child is attacked,” said the boy’s grandmother, Laxmi Tupe.

In another incident from the same locality, 14-year-old Prathamesh Dhotre was attacked by stray dogs around 5.30 am on Friday. He suffered bite injuries on both forearms and was also treated at Sassoon Hospital. He was discharged later after treatment and has been asked to complete the ARV doses.

Following the incidents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a special dog-catching drive in Wagholi. Civic officials said three vehicles and 20 workers were deployed on Friday but failed to locate the attacking dogs as the family could not identify them.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, on Saturday, again two vehicles and a 10-member team were deployed to the area. “The team vaccinated around 60 stray dogs against rabies and captured 11 dogs, of which 10 were unsterilised and vaccinated, while one was already sterilised. We have kept these canines under observation at our dog pound. They will be released post-vaccination and sterilisation,” she said.