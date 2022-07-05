Home / India News / 5 arrested in separate cases for sharing Udaipur murder videos on social media
5 arrested in separate cases for sharing Udaipur murder videos on social media

The state police had asked people to not circulate the video of the incident released by the murder accused in Udaipur on Tuesday
All the accused were arrested in separate incidents of crime. (File image)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 03:40 PM IST
BySachin Saini

Five persons were arrested in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday in different cases in connection with circulating video of Udaipur incident and uploading photos and videos of fake arms on social media.

Superintendent of Police, Hanumangarh, Ajay Singh said Sirajuddin Hussain (36) was held in Hanumangarh town for circulating the video of the murder incident of Udaipur.

The state police had asked people to not circulate the video of the incident released by the murder accused in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Singh said informed that Tarsem Puri (26) was arrested in Sangaria police station.

He said three accused Rajkumar Jat (35) and Mohammad Shakur (50) were arrested by ASI Lal Chand of Sadar police station for circulating posts with licensed arms on social media. Whereas Pavan Kumar (21) was held by Nohar police station for uploading photos and videos on social media with fake arms.

