Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

5 dead, 1 critical as SUV carrying 6 falls into 600-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 12, 2025 01:01 PM IST

The SUV met with the accident near Senabathi in Ukhral Pogal Paristan area in Ramban late on Friday.

Five people were killed and another was critically injured when a private passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 600-feet gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident(Representational)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, chief minister Omar Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident(Representational)

The SUV met with the accident near Senabathi in Ukhral Pogal Paristan area late Friday, they said.

Rescuers found one of the passengers Tauqeer Ahmad (20) dead at the spot while five other critically injured people were rushed to a hospital but three of them -- Mohd Rafiq (40), Abdul Latief (40) and Ajaz Ahmad (20) – succumbed to their injuries enroute.

Shakeel Ahmad (24) breathed his last at a hospital in Srinagar this morning, while the condition of Yawar Ahmad (25), the lone survivor, remains critical.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident and assured necessary support to the injured and families of victims.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan has announced an assistance of 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and 25,000 to injured.

“All possible support is being extended to the affected families,” the DC said in a post on X.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 5 dead, 1 critical as SUV carrying 6 falls into 600-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On