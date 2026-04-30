5 facts about Debabrata Saikia, Assam MLA contesting from Congress stronghold Nazira again

The political future of Assam will be predicted on May 4 with the announcement of Assembly election results. As Congress aims to unseat the BJP from power, there are some seats in the northeastern state where the Opposition party enjoys some dominance. Among them is the Nazira constituency, where Congress's Debabrata Saikia is the sitting MLA.

Debabrata Saikia (X)

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He was first elected as the MLA from Nazira constituency in 2011 and has retained the seat through consecutive victories in 2016 and 2021, establishing a strong and consistent electoral base in Upper Assam.

Saikia began his political journey in 1991 through the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, where he later held key posts including General Secretary (1992–1993) and Vice President (1993–1996).

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He became the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2016, taking on a central role in challenging the state government on governance and policy issues. Although he temporarily lost the position in 2021 following defections of Congress MLAs to the BJP, he was later reinstated after a legal intervention by the Gauhati High Court, reaffirming his position as one of the key Congress leaders in Assam politics

5 key facts about Debabrata Saikia:

Saikia has represented the Nazira Assembly constituency continuously since 2011, establishing it as his core political stronghold in Upper Assam through repeated electoral victories and sustained constituency engagement focused on development and local governance issues.

He comes from one of Assam’s most prominent political families, being the son of Hiteswar Saikia, former Chief Minister of Assam, and Hemoprova Saikia, former state minister, both of whom were influential figures in shaping Assam’s political landscape across different decades

Debabrata Saikia is going against the BJP candidate Mayur Bora in the Nazira Assembly constituency, making it a direct Congress vs BJP contest

In the 2021 Assam Assembly election, Debabrata Saikia won from Nazira constituency by defeating BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain. He secured 52,387 votes, while the BJP candidate got 51,704 votes, giving him a very narrow victory margin of 683 votes.

He remains one of the key Congress faces in Assam, especially in Upper Assam politics and legislative opposition work

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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