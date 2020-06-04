‘5 govt, 2 private hospitals in Delhi solely for Covid-19 treatment’: Manish Sisodia

india

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:03 IST

In a joint press briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that five government and three private hospitals have been solely dedicated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Delhi.

“An order has also been issued to reserve 20% beds of the remaining hospitals for Covid-19 patients,” Sisodia told media in the presence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Sisodia said that in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, it is important to save the lives of those who get infected.

“We want to ensure that those who visit hospitals should receive all facilities, get admitted easily and face no hassle,” he said, adding that the administration on focussing on creating more Covid-19-dedicated facilities in the national capital.

The minister said that while most hospitals have been able to follow the directive of reserving 20 percent of their hospitals for Covid-19 patients, some are facing logistical issues.

“We have decided to turn all such hospitals into full coronavirus dedicated facilities. So far, Moolchand Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Saroj Hospital in Pitampura have been converted into dedicated Covid-19 facilities,” Sisodia said.

Important press conference by Hon'ble Dy. CM Shri @msisodia and Hon'ble Health Minister Shri @SatyendarJain https://t.co/RWQl9s4x3r — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 4, 2020

“We want to ensure that people living in Delhi get timely hospital beds and treatment for Covid-19,” he added.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain explained the various categories of Covid-19 patients ranging from asymptomatic patients to severely infected.

“Fever and coughing would fall under mild symptoms. If a person’s breathing rate is more than 15 counts in a minute, it indicates moderate Covid-19 infection whereas over 30 breathing counts in a minute would fall into the severe category,” the minister explained.

The minister emphasised that only those with moderate to severe symptoms with difficulty in breathing and drop in oxygen levels are required to be admitted in hospitals. Others can easily be treated at home, he said.