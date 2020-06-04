e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘5 govt, 2 private hospitals in Delhi solely for Covid-19 treatment’: Manish Sisodia

‘5 govt, 2 private hospitals in Delhi solely for Covid-19 treatment’: Manish Sisodia

“An order has also been issued to reserve 20% beds of the remaining hospitals for Covid-19 patients,” he said.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

In a joint press briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that five government and three private hospitals have been solely dedicated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Delhi.

“An order has also been issued to reserve 20% beds of the remaining hospitals for Covid-19 patients,” Sisodia told media in the presence of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Sisodia said that in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, it is important to save the lives of those who get infected.

“We want to ensure that those who visit hospitals should receive all facilities, get admitted easily and face no hassle,” he said, adding that the administration on focussing on creating more Covid-19-dedicated facilities in the national capital.

The minister said that while most hospitals have been able to follow the directive of reserving 20 percent of their hospitals for Covid-19 patients, some are facing logistical issues.

“We have decided to turn all such hospitals into full coronavirus dedicated facilities. So far, Moolchand Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Saroj Hospital in Pitampura have been converted into dedicated Covid-19 facilities,” Sisodia said.

 

“We want to ensure that people living in Delhi get timely hospital beds and treatment for Covid-19,” he added.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain explained the various categories of Covid-19 patients ranging from asymptomatic patients to severely infected.

“Fever and coughing would fall under mild symptoms. If a person’s breathing rate is more than 15 counts in a minute, it indicates moderate Covid-19 infection whereas over 30 breathing counts in a minute would fall into the severe category,” the minister explained.

The minister emphasised that only those with moderate to severe symptoms with difficulty in breathing and drop in oxygen levels are required to be admitted in hospitals. Others can easily be treated at home, he said.

tags
top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In