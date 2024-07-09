5 held for assaulting student in Hubballi

A 19-year-old man was arrested while four minors were detained on Monday for assaulting an 18-year-old school student at Ashoka Nagar in Hubballi, a senior police officer said. The incident took place on June 27 but came to the fore when a video surfaced (File photo)

The officer said the incident took place on June 27 but came to the fore when a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the purpoted video, a group of five people assaulted a student. The complaint was filed by the victim’s school principal.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said: “The video of a group assaulting a schoolboy has caused significant distress among schools, colleges, and parents. We have taken this matter seriously and initiated appropriate legal action.”

Ashoka Nagar police inspector Kiran Kumar Tavaragi said that a specialised team conducted the investigation, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

“A case has been registered against all five people, including four minors. One of the arrested has been identified as Francis Udumila (19), a student at Paramedical College from Chalukya Nagar,” the officer said adding that the minors, students of various schools in Hubballi, have been apprehended under the Juvenile Justice Act for their direct involvement in the assault.

Tavaragi said: “They have been booked under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) as the incident took place on June 27. The minors have been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and were sent to a remand home.”