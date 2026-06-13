5 IAF personnel killed in Jorhat AN-32 plane crash, inquiry ordered

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have lost their lives in the crash involving an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat air base in Assam. Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft (X/Manjeet Negi)

The crash occurred when the turboprop twin-engine aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday.

In a statement, the IAF said it regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Assam's Jorhat.

“Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement said.