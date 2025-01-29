5 injured after 50-vehicle pile-ups on Delhi Meerut, Eastern Peripheral e-ways

Ghaziabad: At least, five people were injured on Wednesday after dense fog caused two major pile-ups, involving around 50 vehicles, on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) stretches in Ghaziabad around 7.30 am. All five injured are stable, and no casualties were reported, said police. Around 25-30/30-35 vehicles, the majority of which were cars, collided due to the dense fog conditions on the DME (HT/ Sakib Ali)

A police officer said that around20-30 vehicles, the majority of which were cars, collided due to the dense fog conditions on the DME stretch under the jurisdiction of the Bhojpur police station area.

The first accident occurred on the Meerut-Ghaziabad carriageway of the DME expressway, about 2 km from the Hawa Hawai restaurant. It involved around 30-35 vehicles. A bus initially rammed into a vehicle, causing other vehicles to pile up, said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (rural zone).

“Three people were injured in the accident. They were taken to a hospital for treatment,” Tiwari added.

“This was after we applied brakes when we spotted a stationary bus in front on DME. Once we stopped, the other cars following us hit from behind. Likewise, the pile-up started and involved about 25-30 cars and vehicles. My sister and I were supposed to appear for an interview in Delhi, and we both missed it due to the accident,” said passenger travelling from Roorkee.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured in the second accident, which involved 20-25 cars, on the Baghpat-Duhai carriageway of the EPE, said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Masuri-Muradnagar Circle.

“The incident happened due to dense fog and low visibility,” Gautam added.

The police officer added that the accidents led to traffic jam on the expressways, but police later cleared the congestion.