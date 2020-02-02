e-paper
Grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt

Grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF troopers, 4 civilians hurt

Terrorists hurled the grenade on the CRPF personnel near Pratap Park area of the city, a police official said.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Grenade attack on CRPF personnel at Pratap Park, Lal Chowk in Srinagar
Grenade attack on CRPF personnel at Pratap Park, Lal Chowk in Srinagar(HT File / Representational Photo)
         

Two security force personnel and four civilians were injured when terrorists lobbed a grenade on a patrolling party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar’s busy Lal Chowk area on Sunday, police said.

Terrorists hurled the grenade on the CRPF personnel near Pratap Park area of the city, a police official said.

A CRPF spokesperson, Pankaj Singh, confirmed to HT that two troopers of Charlie 121 company have received minor injuries.

Those injured in the explosion have been shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh or SMHS Hospital and are stable, a police official said.

The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as the Sunday market, the official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.

tags
top news
