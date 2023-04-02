5 injured in Sasaram bomb blast as fresh violence hits Bihar

Five people were injured in a bomb blast in Sasaram town of Bihar after fresh violence erupted in the state on Saturday evening, the police said.

The police team, Special Task Force (STF), and Para Military forces conducted a flag march in Sasaram on Saturday. (ANI/representative)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured people have been taken to a hospital, and a forensic team was rushed to the spot, officials said.

Sasaram DM Dharmendra Kumar said, "There was a bomb blast in Sasaram. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. We're investigating all the angles right now."

"The cause of the blast is still not known," he said.

According to the Bihar Police, information was received about the incident of a bomb blast in Sasaram of Rohtas after which the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot to investigate the matter.

"The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident," the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police team, Special Task Force (STF), and Para Military forces conducted a flag march in Sasaram on Saturday.

Also read | Bihar Ram Navami violence: Internet shutdown, section 144 in Sasaram, Nalanda

The communal tensions in Bihar again rose on Saturday, after two groups clashed in two different regions in the state, leaving three persons injured with bullet injuries, according to locals.

The clashes occurred in the Paharpur area in Bihar Sharif, and the Khasganj locality in the Sohsarai police station area, as per the locals of the respective areas.

"During the clashes in the Paharpur area, two persons suffered bullet injuries, and were admitted to the hospital for treatment," Dr Mahendra Kumar from Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on March 31, clashes were reported in Nalanda's Biharsharif, Rohtas' Sasaram where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas has been called off due to the imposition of Section 144 following clashes in the district.

According to Bihar police, a total of 45 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes between groups following Ram Navami celebrations in parts of the state. This includes 18 in connection to the clash that occurred in Sasaram.

Officials appealed to the public to not pay heed to rumours. "The situation is peaceful and Section 144 has been imposed here," they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON