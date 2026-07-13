10-year-old among 5 injured as car rams residents during scuffle in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

At least five persons including a 10-year-old boy were injured after they were allegedly hit by a speeding car during a scuffle inside a residential society in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Sunday night, police said.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo/Representational)

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The incident took place around 9pm. According to police, some children questioned a man and a woman, who were not residents of the housing society, about their presence.

“Some children asked the man and the woman who they were and why they were standing inside the society premises. During the exchange, the man allegedly slapped one of the children,” officer said

Locals also alleged the children objected to the woman being eve teased and harassed by the man. Police said this claim is being verified.

The alleged assault triggered tensions, following which several residents gathered at the spot. The argument soon escalated into a scuffle between the man and the residents.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the man then called three to four of his associates, who arrived at the society in a car and allegedly joined the altercation. As more residents assembled at the scene, the group attempted to flee in their vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the man then called three to four of his associates, who arrived at the society in a car and allegedly joined the altercation. As more residents assembled at the scene, the group attempted to flee in their vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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“While escaping, they drove the car at high speed, hitting several parked two-wheelers and at least five people. Some of the injured were pedestrians who were present in the area at the time of the incident,” an officer said.

The exact extent of their injuries is yet to be officially confirmed.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas to identify and trace the suspects involved.