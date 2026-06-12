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5 killed as SUV rams villagers trying to help accident victim on UP highway

The group of villagers were helping a resident of Tarhata village, who was allegedly hit from behind by a dumper while returning home on his motorcycle.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 07:33 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Five people were killed and four others sustained injuries after an SUV ploughed through a group of villagers helping an accident victim on the Gonda-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, police said on Thursday.

District magistrate Priyanka Niranjan said an inquiry has been launched into the incident, which took place late on Wednesday.(HT File photo)

District magistrate Priyanka Niranjan said an inquiry has been launched into the incident, which took place late on Wednesday. According to police, the group of villagers were helping Sanjay Tiwari, 33, a clerk posted at Karnailganj tehsil and a resident of Tarhata village, who was allegedly hit from behind by a dumper while returning home on his motorcycle around 10.30 pm. As villagers were carrying Tiwari across the road to arrange treatment around 10.45pm, police said a Delhi-registered SUV travelling towards Lucknow allegedly lost control, rammed into the group at high speed, and jumped the divider before stopping on the opposite carriageway.

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lucknow car accident uttar pradesh police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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