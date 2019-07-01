5 members of family, including newly weds, killed in Haryana road accident

Five members of a family, including a newly wedded couple, were killed in a road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa district late on Sunday night, the police said.

The dead have been identified as Vikas Das, 36, his wife Seenu, 35, their daughter Bhavya, 11, and Vikas’ younger brother Ghanshyam, 29, and his wife Shilpa, according to the police. All of them were residents of Dabwali town.

Sub-inspector Krishan Lal of Bara Gudha police station said the family was returning to Dabwali after visiting Shilpa’s parental home in Fatehabad when the accident took place at Sahuwala village.

“The incident took place around 11pm on Sunday when the car they were travelling in rammed a truck near Sahuwala village. Passersby took out them out of the car while the truck driver fled the spot,” Lal said.

“Seenu, Bhavya and Shilpa died on the spot while both the brothers, Vikas and Ghanshyam, were rushed to a government hospital in Odhan where the doctors declared them brought,” the police official said.

Lal added that Ghanshyam and Shilpa got married on June 27.

“On Sunday, the family members of Das along with his wife Shilpa went to her house in Fatehabad to complete the marriage rituals,” he said.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver of the truck bearing a Rajasthan number plate at Bara Gudha police station under sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the Indian Penal code.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 12:47 IST