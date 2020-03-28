e-paper
5 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 159 infected in state

5 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 159 infected in state

Maharashtra reported six new cases of Covid-19 in the state, taking the number of people infected with the coronavirus disease to 159, news agency ANI reported citing the health ministry.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A customer wearing mask counts the money in the Bank as a precuationary measure against coronavirus, amid the lockdown, in Mumbai on Friday.
A customer wearing mask counts the money in the Bank as a precuationary measure against coronavirus, amid the lockdown, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI photo)
         

According to ANI, five people contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

According to ANI, five people contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

The state government has reached out to the Indian Army, seeking its assistance, if required, to set up hospitals. The army’s assistance has been sought to construct makeshift hospitals, streamline supply lines and other related aspects in case of a big spike in numbers.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the help was only sought for medical support.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the people of Maharashtra, via live stream, said that the state is at a very crucial turn, where the virus can go on multiplying, resulting in the rise of patients multifold.

“There is no need to panic as many patients have gotten cured after timely and right treatment. I appeal to people with international travel history to come forward if they have missed the coronavirus test after coming back,” he said.

“There is a possibility of new cases coming to light after having gotten into contact with people with international travel history. The cases may rise, but there is no need to be scared,” he added.

Thackeray yet again appealed to people to stay at home.

To arrest the spread of the coronavirus, the state government is also focusing on tracing close contacts of the patients infected by the coronavirus.

Public health minister Rajesh Tope, through his Facebook Live address, said the government is now working on the principle of three Ts — Tracing, Testing, and Treatment — to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

india news