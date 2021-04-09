5 states account for over 73% of India's active caseload: Govt

India’s Covid-19 active caseload is getting closer to the one-million mark and currently stands at 979,608 cases. This accounts for 7.5 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases detected in India so far. Also, it has spiked by 69,289 cases from the 910,319 reported on Thursday, according to data from the Union health ministry.

Five states, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, account for more than 73 per cent of India’s active caseload.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst affected state by coronavirus diseases, contributed 53.84 per cent of the overall active cases, according to the latest data. Among its districts, Pune with 97,242 active cases is the highest contributor followed by Mumbai (83,693), Thane (69,993), Nagpur (61,711) and Nashik (34, 919). Despite the increasing daily new cases in the state, Maharashtra’s share in the active cases has seen a slight decline over the past week.

The state had contributed to 59.36 per cent active cases on April 3, 58.19 per cent on April 4, 58.23 per cent on April 5, 57.42 on April 6, 56.17 per cent on April 7 and 55.26 per cent on April 8.

Following Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh accounted for 7.01 per cent and Karnataka for 5.50 per cent of the active cases, the second and third highest respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s update on Friday.

In Chhattisgarh, Raipur with 17,079 active cases and Durg with 16,995 remain the worst-affected districts. The state also reported 10,652 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the ministry.

Earlier on April 7, Raipur district collector announced that Raipur district will become a containment zone from 6pm on 9th April till 6am on 19th April. All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period,” news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban district with 38,946 active cases remains the worst affected district in Karnataka. It is followed by Kalaburagi with 1,637 cases, Bidar with 1,577 cases, Mysuru with 1,576 cases and Tumakuru with 1,429 cases, data from the ministry showed.

