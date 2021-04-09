India records highest-ever spike of 24 hours with 1.31 lakh fresh infections, active cases near 9 lakh-mark

India on Friday reported a single-day spike of 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 13,060,542, while the number of active cases has now been pushed to 9,79,608. This is the fourth time India's 24-hour tally breached the 1-lakh mark. India reported 103,558 cases on April 5 and 115,736 infections on April 7. On April 8, the 24-hour tally was 1,26,789.

With Friday's rise, India's active cases settled at 9,79,608 —7.04 per cent of the total tally. In February, the active Covid-19 caseload of the country reached the lowest as daily infections were on a steady decline. On February 12, there were 1,35,926 active Covid-19 cases, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

Single-day recoveries in the country are also increasing as in the last 24 hours, 61,899 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,913,292. A total of 780 people have died of the infection in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 13,64,205 samples were tested, which is about one lakh more than the number of samples tested the day before yesterday.

The rise comes at a time when containment measures are being tightened and several states have announced mini-lockdowns, night curfew, weekend lockdowns etc.

As the curve of the second wave of the pandemic is going up steadily, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting of chief ministers and emphasised the need for increasing testing, without being pressured by the number of positive cases.

In the last few days, Chhattisgarh has been reporting the second-highest number of infections in the country, after Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, the state reported 10,652 fresh infections, which is the highest single-day spike in the state so far.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.