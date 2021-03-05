5 states see fresh spike in daily Covid-19 cases; Delhi, Gujarat, MP latest additions

Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi are currently witnessing a fresh spike in their daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have been the newest additions, according to the Union health ministry. More than 84 per cent of the fresh cases that India recorded in the last 24 hours (16,838) are from these areas, it added.

The overall Covid-19 curve in India has not seen a major rise in recent months and the vaccination drive, which began on January 16, is in full swing with the highest-single day doses administered to people on Friday. However, specific states and Union territories are experiencing a resurgence of the disease with authorities controlling the spread through lockdowns, night curfews, increased surveillance and testing.

1. Maharashtra:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic across India. On Friday, 10,216 fresh cases and 53 more related deaths were recorded which pushed the caseload and death toll to 2,198,399 and 52,393 respectively. Friday’s tally has been the highest since mid-October last year. On March 3, 9,855 cases were added and were the highest in four months. The capital city of Mumbai added more than 1,100 cases for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in its daily Covid-19 tally since the second week of February—when the cases were near the 3,500-mark. The state government has resorted to lockdown restrictions or night curfews in districts such as Pune, Nashik, Amravati etc, which have been the fresh Covid-19 hotspots apart from Mumbai.

2. Punjab:

Punjab on Thursday recorded 1,074 Covid-19 disease cases—the highest in nearly five months. The caseload stands at 185,381 of which 5,887 people have died and more than 173,000 have recovered. Punjab had also seen the second-highest deaths (15) across the country on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. The fresh resurgence of cases in the state has been happening for almost a month. Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar and Hoshiarpur continue to be the worst-hit districts

As many as 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first vaccine dose so far while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose. Punjab health minister had earlier appealed to all the Phase 1 beneficiaries of the vaccination drive to get inoculated and warned that cases were on the rise in the state and all precautions had to be taken.

3. Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh has been the new addition to the list of states that are reporting an uptick in their daily coronavirus disease tally. Fresh cases in the state had remained below the 400-mark till March 4. However, on this day, 440 fresh cases and one more death were reported. The caseload is over 263,000 with 3,866 deaths and 256,116, as per the state health department’s bulletin. Indore and Bhopal have contributed the maximum towards Madhya Pradesh’s daily tally.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said last week that the entire state would be brought under night curfew, if required, in order to curb the spread of the disease. He also advised everyone to strictly adhere to all Covid-related guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing, etc.

4. Gujarat:

Gujarat on Friday added 515 new cases, which have been the highest in one and a half months, taking the caseload and 272,240, according to the state’s health department. One related death pushed the toll to 4,413. The last surge in Gujarat’s cases was last week when the daily infections crossed the 400-mark on February 25.

The state government had on February 27 extended night curfew in four major cities—Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot—for another 15 days. Originally, this was supposed to end on February 28 but an official statement stated that the extension was done in view of the recent rise in cases.

5. Delhi:

The national capital on Friday added 312 cases in the last 24 hours, which have been the highest since last month. The daily cases in Delhi have increased since the last week of February. Three more deaths on Friday took the toll to 10,918.

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal directed authorities on Friday to continue with the existing strategy against the disease amid the rise in several other states. Chairing a meet of the Disaster Management Authority, which was attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Delhi government and other officials of the Centre, Baijal reiterated the need to enhance vaccine coverage by specifically including digitally deficient and poorer sections.